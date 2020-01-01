Billie Eilish to lead Just Vote campaign

Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O'Connell, and DJ Khaled have partnered with the brains behind the Global Citizen movement to encourage youngsters to vote.

Nicky Jam, Quavo, Taylor Swift, and Usher have also signed on for the Just Vote initiative which aims to "engage one million voters and get 50,000 young people registered before November's U.S. presidential election".

Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, created the campaign with bosses at voter registration group HeadCount. It will engage and reward young people by "offering exclusive experiences, performances, and memorabilia donated by artists and entertainers" that can only be unlocked by checking their voter registration status.

The opportunities include a virtual dance lesson with Usher and his choreographer, a never-before-seen performance from Nicky Jam, a meet-and-greet with Quavo, and a virtual get together with DJ Khaled.

"We are proud to launch the Just Vote campaign to encourage more young people to check their status and register to vote," Evans says. "For years, we have been activating global citizens to be part of the solution to key issues like extreme poverty, climate change, and now pandemic relief. Voting is a vital way to exercise that power. We are excited about Just Vote's potential to drive young voter turnout in November and beyond."

"Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important," DJ Khaled adds. "I'm partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I'm looking forward to hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status."