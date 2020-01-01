Lady Gaga: 'My grandmother helped me get back up after I was raped'

Lady Gaga has credited her grandmother for helping her get back up after she was raped.

The 34-year-old singer opened up about how she turned her life around after the horrific sexual assault, which took place when she was 19 years old and resulted in her suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"After I was raped, I cried on her couch for days. Eventually she turned on MTV and told me to look up. A female artist was performing. My grandmother said, 'I'll let you cry the rest of the day, but then tomorrow you're going to go back out and make a real change in this world. No more tears tomorrow,'" she said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine.

While Gaga didn't reveal which of her grandmothers she was talking about, she previously explained that her maternal grandma Ronnie had found out about the rape by watching her Til It Happens to You performance at the 2016 Oscars - leading to the assumption that she was referring to her other grandmother Angelina, the mother of Gaga's dad Joe Germanotta, in the O magazine piece.

Later in the interview, Gaga spoke about another of her heroes - her younger sister Natali Germanotta.

"I love her heart, her mind, her nature, which is abundantly good and pure," she smiled. "Her ability to laugh during hard times is exceptional. We can both be crying, and all of a sudden she'll tell a joke."