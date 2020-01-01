NEWS Dizzee Rascal honoured with Legacy Award at GRM Daily’s Rated Awards 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Wednesday night (09.09.20) saw the biggest names in black music celebrated at the virtual YouTube Music & German Doner Kebab-sponsored ceremony hosted by Mo Gilligan and Julie Adenuga.



The 'Bonkers' hitmaker and J Hus came away with the top prizes, with the latter's album 'Big Conspiracy' being named Album of the Year.



Elsewhere, Stefflon Don was named Female Artist of the Year, and hip-hop stars D-Block Europe dominated the night with two wins for Male Artist of the Year and Mixtape of the Year for 'PTSD'.



Stormzy had been nominated for four prizes for Male Artist of the Year, Track of the Year for 'Own It', Video of the Year for 'Sounds of the Skeng' and Album of the Year for his second LP, 'Heavy Is The Head'.



However, the rapper ended walking away with Track of the Year for his feature on Tion Wayne's 'I Dunno' along with Dutachavelli.



Aitch and AJ Tracey beat off stiff competition in the Video of the Year category, claiming the prize for 'Rain' featuring Tay Keith.



The evening also saw performances from nominees Kano, George The Poet, M Huncho, and Dizzee.



Founder & CEO of GRM Daily, Posty, commented: “Congratulations to all the winners and all the nominees. It’s been an amazing show and we can’t wait to come back even bigger next year.”



The ceremony is available to watch in full on YouTube via youtu.be/DOv-v_BfUyY.



Album of the Year

J Hus – 'Big Conspiracy'



Track of the Year

Tion Wayne - 'I Dunno' (Ft. Stormzy & Dutachavelli)



Mixtape of the Year

D-Block Europe – 'PTSD'



Female Artist of the Year

Stefflon Don



Male Artist of the Year

D-Block Europe



Video of the Year

Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain (Ft. Tay Keith)



Personality of the Year

Chunkz



Breakthrough of the Year

Dutachavelli



Radio DJ of the Year

Kenny Allstar (WINNER)



Producer of the Year

JAE5