NEWS Dave has finished his new album says pal Chunkz Newsdesk Share with :





Dave has completed his new album, according to his pal Chunkz.



The 22-year-old rapper has been working on a follow up to debut record 'Psychodrama' - which hit number one in the UK after being released last year - and he appears to have finished work on his hotly-anticipated new album.

Dave, Chunkz and Yung Filly were all a part of charity football match 'Soccer Aid' over the weekend.



Speaking alongside his friend Yung Filly on one of his YouTube videos, which is titled 'The Worst Day of My Life' in a nod to him missing a penalty during the game, Chunkz whispered to the camera: "He [Dave] played us his new album."



Filly then said: "It's phenomenal!"



Despite his penalty nightmare, Chunkz had an incredible experience at 'Soccer Aid' when he, Dave, Filly, and Lee Mack, as well as a few others, were chilling out.



Dave started playing his track 'Location' and invited Chunkz to join in, much to his delight.



He said: "He was literally just playing it and I was like, 'Rah, that's 'Location' init?'



"He goes, 'Yeah, do you know the lyrics? Burna's bit?' ... I said of course, and he kept stringing it, and he's letting me sing with him.



"I swear to god I saw all these lot [with their] eyes glued on us, it was just a mad moment."



Dave tasted plenty of success last year, winning Album of the Year at the BRITs, and 'Psychodrama' won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2019.



He is said to have raked in a whopping £2.7 million in 2019, from music,his property businesses as well as acting, after he starred as gangster Modie in Netflix's 'Top Boy'.