Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Mariah Carey has offered fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her relationship with daughter Monroe, suggesting her girl is more of a "diva" than she is.



The hitmaker has developed a reputation for issuing extensive lists of demands, and in a new clip shared to Instagram, the With You star teases that her daughter has followed in her footsteps.



In the snap, Mariah is having her hair styled as she simultaneously tousles Monroe's curly hair, while the nine-year-old sits in front of her in a director's chair. In the caption, Mariah quipped: "And you thought I was a diva?"



The photo appeared to have been taken ahead of the mother-daughter duos recent TikTok video, which encourages fans and followers to vote in the upcoming U.S. general election.



In the footage, the pair perform a choreographed routine to the star's latest single, Save The Day, which features singer and rapper Lauryn Hill and appears on Carey's new album The Rarities.



Mariah wore a T-shirt with the word 'Vote' repeated three times, while Monroe's garment read 'Your Vote Matters'.

Alongside the clip, which the Obsessed star also shared to her Instagram Stories, Mariah penned, 'Choreography by RoeRoe Diva', along with the hashtag 'SaveTheDay'.