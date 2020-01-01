NEWS Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make final pitch for New York Mets Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not quite let go of their Mets dreams as they make one last bid to take control of the New York baseball team.



Despite the Goin' In hitmaker confirming the deal had fallen through at the end of August, she and her beau are refusing to surrender, telling the New York Post: "It ain’t over until it is over."



J.Lo declared: "We are New Yorkers and we are not going to give up. We feel we have the best bid for the sport, the team and the city.”



The couple previously announced they were working with some other investors to purchase the club.



As part of their pitch, the duo said Lopez would be the control person for the team - which would make her the first Latina woman to be in such a position in Major League Baseball - and they insisted their bid was either similar or better than the $2.35 billion bid by rival Steve Cohen.



Furthermore, they said that they would guarantee a World Series win within a decade or donate $100 million (£77 million) to New York charities. They also intended to raise the payroll to the $225 million (£174 million) range and, according to Rodriguez: “compete for a World Series championship every year. That is what New York fans deserve.”



The group fronted by Lopez was the strongest competitor to Cohen. Final bids for the auction were due 31 August, but on 28 August Cohen entered exclusive talks to buy the club.



However, there have been delays in finalising the deal, and Cohen has yet to get the approval of a subcommittee of owners, who will vet him and hand a recommendation to all 30 owners for a vote that is expected to take place before November.