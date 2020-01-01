NEWS Shakira designs her own bikini Newsdesk Share with :





Shakira has designed a bikini to wear on her recent holiday.



The Hips Don't Lie singer posted a picture of her wearing a purple fringed two-piece at the beach on Instagram and revealed in the caption that the swimwear was made from her own design, something she says she has "always" done.



"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!" she told her 68 million followers.



In the snap, the Colombian singer shows off her famous curves as she faces away from the camera and looks over one shoulder, with her wearing minimal make-up and rocking her natural curls.



Her fans voiced their approval of her look in the comments, with many posting fire, love heart and applause emojis. One user called her a "hottie" and another wrote that she was "living your best life!"



In other photos added to her Instagram Stories, the 43-year-old showed off her bikini design in more detail, revealing that the long lilac fringing covers her torso as well her bottom and the top of her thighs.



It is thought the images were taken during her holiday in the Maldives, which she described as "one of the sweetest places on earth" in an Instagram post at the end of August.