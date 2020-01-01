NEWS Marilyn Manson 'worries' about mental health impact of Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Tainted Love' singer has suffered with depression himself and knows how awful going undiagnosed can be as his late mother, Barbara Wyer, battled schizophrenia for years before getting a proper diagnosis.



Although Manson hasn't been personally affected during quarantine, because he's used to spending long periods at home when he's not on the road, he fears there'll be many people suffering with anxiety and other mental health issues as a result of not being able to access the healthcare they need amid the ongoing health crisis.



Asked how he has coped during the pandemic in an interview with Consequence of Sound, he said: "Well, I think that it’s in some way fortunate for me as someone who has to live with this, like everyone else, that I don’t really like to go outside and socialise that much, aside from touring — that does leave a hole in my emotions because I’m so attached to it. I guess the routine of that, and plus the love for being able to sing and perform in front of people is missing. But I’ve really tried to focus on making more art. I will admit that I’ve watched probably more television than I need to, and films, but I’ve tried to make it productive. I’ve tried to compile my art book that’s coming out later this year, after I did the artwork for the album. All of the album, it should be noted, was finished probably in January.”



The 51-year-old rocker releases his 11th studio album, 'WE ARE CHAOS', on Friday (11.09.20), and he hopes that it's able to provide some kind of "happiness" to anyone who is struggling.



He added: "And if anything that I did on a record contributes to anyone’s personal mental health and happiness in some way, [that would be good], because I think that’s a concern that really worries me is that being locked up in a house for so long can really weigh on somebody’s mental health. And that’s something that I’ve struggled with throughout my life. And, coming from [someone with] a mother who had schizophrenia and things like that, that was undiagnosed for so many years, it’s gotta be really trying for people who can’t get the type of proper support and attention that they might need from their family or from healthcare people. I guess that’s about as political or possibly any type of intelligent response to that that I can offer, if that makes any sense, for me at least, as an observer and as a participant, as well."