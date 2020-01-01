NEWS One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven years Newsdesk Share with :





One Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London - four years after the group went on hiatus.



The figures of the much-loved boy band made their debut at the exhibition in 2013, but according to Britain's The Sun newspaper, they've been removed from the floor this week to make way for new models.



Despite singers Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik each scoring solo success, insiders confirmed there are no plans for them to be displayed on their own.



Officials from the organisation told the publication that updates are constant as the facility "reacts to the celebrity landscape".



The removal comes just months after the group celebrated 10 years since their formation on U.K. TV show The X Factor with a new interactive website, featuring a timeline beginning with their early days on Simon Cowell's TV talent contest to the release of the last song History in 2016.



Highlights include new videos and a personalised mixtape of songs, based on the way each fan interacts with the platform, along with the release of updated songs and special recordings of live performances across various streaming platforms.