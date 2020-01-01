NEWS Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license Newsdesk Share with :





Lily Allen and David Harbour's romance is getting really serious - the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.



According to public records, obtained by TMZ, the popstar and the Stranger Things actor now have 12 months to use the documents and become husband and wife.



Lily confirmed engagement rumours earlier this summer when she flashed a new gem on her ring finger.



The pair began dating in 2019 and made their red carpet debut during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.



For Lily, 35, this will be her second marriage, after her seven-year union with builder Sam Cooper, the father of her two daughters, Ethel, eight and seven-year-old Marnie.



While 45-year-old Harbour was previously engaged to actress Maria Thayer.