Billie Eilish tops iHeartRadio Music Awards

Billie Eilish has been crowned a four-time winner at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Organisers unveiled the honourees over America's Labor Day holiday weekend over iHeartRadio stations after initially delaying the in-person prizegiving back in March, and then having to cancel it altogether amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although there was no big ceremony, Eilish had plenty to celebrate as she took home Female Artist of the Year and dominated the Alternative Rock categories. The pop sensation picked up the genre's Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Song of the Year for Bad Guy.

Her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, was also named Producer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's Truth Hurts was declared overall Song of the Year, and the singer also scored Best New Pop Artist.

Male Artist of the Year went to rapper Post Malone, who also nabbed Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year for Sunflower with Swae Lee, while the Jonas Brothers earned Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Best Collaboration was handed to real-life couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for Senorita.

Luke Combs was another triple winner (Country Artist of the Year, Country Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get, and Country Song of the Year for Beautiful Crazy), and Taylor Swift landed Pop Album of the Year for Lover.

Other top honourees included Drake (Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for No Guidance with Chris Brown), DaBaby (Best New Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for Suge), BTS (Best Fan Army and Best Music Video for Boy With Luv with Halsey), Elton John (Tour of the Year), and Marshmello (Dance Artist of the Year).