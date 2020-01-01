Demi Lovato credits Max Ehrich for making her life 'so much better'

Demi Lovato has heaped praise on her fiance Max Ehrich in a heartfelt post celebrating six months together on Monday.

"Happy six months to my darling," the Confident hitmaker gushed on her Instagram Stories across a video of Ehrich playing with the couple's dogs.

"(You're) the best father these pups could ever ask for," she wrote, "I love you beyond. Thank you for making my life so much better Max Ehrich. I love you, baby!"

The singer's account then goes on to show 29-year-old Ehrich serenading Lovato with a rendition of Daniel Caesar's 2017 track Best Part and holding up a red rose.

The couple became engaged in July, after going public with their relationship back in March.

Lovato recently told Vogue magazine: "I met my fiance in March and I fell in love with him. We've had this whirlwind romance and have been able to spend this time together."

She added: "I knew that I wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term."

Crediting the actor for improving her outlook on life and her mental health Lovato said since being with Ehrich she has: "started meditating and doing yoga" among other mentally healthy activities.

"Initially I was resistant, but because my fiance is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does," she mused.