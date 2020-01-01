Teyana Taylor welcomes second daughter

Singer Teyana Taylor has given birth to a daughter.

The 29-year-old welcomed the baby girl on Sunday morning at home in her bathroom, her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert, confirmed in an Instagram post.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!” Iman posted.

He added: “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!

"Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana reposted Iman‘s post and added, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose,” along with a bunch of emojis.

This is the second child for the couple - they are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Iman.