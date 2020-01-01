Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance

Mariah Carey took to TikTok with daughter Monroe on Monday to urge fans to vote in November's U.S. election.

The hitmaker and her nine-year-old daughter performed a choreographed routine to the star's latest single, Save The Day, which features singer and rapper Lauryn Hill and appears on her new album The Rarities.

Mariah wore a T-shirt with the word "Vote" repeated three times, while Monroe's garment read "Your Voice Matters". Alongside the clip, which the Obsessed star also shared to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Choreography by RoeRoe Diva," along with the hashtag "#SaveTheDay".

The singer has tapped her kids to share important messages via TikTok videos in the past, with the two and Mariah's son Moroccan washing their hands to the tune of her 1995 hit Fantasy at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the clip, Mariah demonstrated how long you should be washing your hands for amid the health scare, as she and the twins sang along to O.D.B.'s verse from the hit remix of the tune.

Mariah shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.