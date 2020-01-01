Selena Gomez: 'Boyfriends are a lot of work'

Selena Gomez has declared she is in no rush to embark on a new romance anytime soon, insisting that men are "a lot of work".

The Come and Get It hitmaker, whose exes include Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd, made it clear she is happily single in a recent chat with YouTube personality NikkieTutorial, real name Nikkie de Jager, as she promoted her new Rare Beauty makeup collection.

During the interview, which was posted on Sunday, Selena revealed she would love for her makeup artist Hung Vanngo to be by her side when she hopefully becomes a bride one day.

"He will be doing my makeup for my wedding, which is never gonna happen," she laughed.

Delving more into her romantic life, Selena admitted dating is "hard in quarantine."

Caveating that the remark was "not an invitation" for potential suitors,

the artist said she isn't looking for love right now.

"It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though,'" she shared.

Proclaiming: "Guys are a lot of work," the 28-year-old added: "Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy. So, I don't care."