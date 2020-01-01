Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary

Chance the Rapper, Juicy J, and Thundercat are among the musicians who saluted rapper Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death.

The Blue World star, who had a history of substance abuse, passed away from an accidental drug overdose on 7 September 2018, and on Monday his celebrity friends, fans, and collaborators took to social media to honour his memory.

Chance offered a simple line that summed up just how instrumental the 26-year-old had been in helping to launch his career, tweeting: "Then one day Mac took me on tour" in reference to 2013's Space Migration Tour, after which Chance took the hip-hop industry by storm.

Meanwhile, Juicy J wrote: "R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane (sic)."

Singer and producer Thundercat marked the tragedy by admitting the hole left in his life by the MC's death will forever remain.

"You have two families, the family you're born with and the family you choose," he shared.

"The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don't feel it. I know y'all feel it too. Only bumping (playing) Mac Miller today," he reflected.

Additionally, rapper Wale posted: "Mac Miller (love) 4L (for life)," and singer Kehlani tweeted, "love you mac! always n forever (sic)".