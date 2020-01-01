NEWS Declan McKenna takes on The Rolling Stones for this week's Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





It’s youth vs experience on this week’s Official Albums Chart Update as Declan McKenna and The Rolling Stones go head-to-head for the UK’s Number 1 album.



21-year-old Declan McKenna leads the way on the midweek chart with his second studio album Zeros. Should Declan continue his momentum, the collection will mark his first chart topper and first Top 10; his 2017 debut What Do You Think About The Car? reached Number 11. Based on sales across the weekend, Zeros has shifted the most physical copies so far.



In at Number 2 at the halfway mark of the week of The Rolling Stones, with their reissue of 1973’s Goats Head Soup. The album reached Number 1 on release 47 years ago and scored the most album downloads since Friday. See all of The Rolling Stones’ hits and where they charted.



Electronic duo Hurts – Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson – are heading for their first Top 10 album in seven years with Faith at Number 5, while Trinidadian-British music legend Billy Ocean is currently at Number 6 with his first new album in seven years One World.



Prog rock band The Pineapple Thief could collect their second Top 40 album with Versions of the Truth (14), 6ix9ine enters the midweek chart with Tattletales (23) and US rapper Big Sean has the most streamed new release of the week so far with Detroit 2 (25).



British hip hop artist Tricky could take out his first Top 40 album in 19 years with Fall To Pieces at 31, country singer Bill Callahan may scoop a second UK Top 40 entry with Gold Record at 33, and Fleetwood Mac early years retrospective Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 is at 39.