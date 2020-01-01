Justin Bieber let 'ego and power takeover' during teenage years

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

The 26-year-old hitmaker rose to fame at the tender age of 13 and became an instant popstar - but he admitted that, after coming from a modest upbringing, he struggled to keep his childhood values.

"I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada," the Sorry hitmaker wrote. "I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music.

"But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it."

During the peak of his success, the star went through a turbulent period, which involved a number of incidents including Justin's arrest for alleged drunk driving and drag racing.

Adding that these days he only desires "healthy relationships" and that he now wants "to be motivated by truth and love", the star, who is married to model Hailey Bieber, penned: I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them. I want to walk in the plans god had for me and not try and do it on my own

"I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad. I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."