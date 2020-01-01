Britney Spears' boyfriend defends singer over claims her Instagram posts are 'scary'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has defended the star against online trolls.

The Stronger hitmaker is very open with her fans on her Instagram page, often sharing candid messages, dance routines and mini fashion shows from her home.

However, author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford made it clear she's not a fan of the page, commenting on a recent post: "This account finally got too scary for me."

Jumping to the defence of his partner, Sam responded: "what's so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think... we need more people like her and less Karen's (sic)."

He added that anyone could easily stop following Britney's account, quipping: "also instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago..."

The online drama comes as fans show concern for the star amid her ongoing conservatorship. Britney has been fighting to end her dad Jamie's role as sole conservator of her estate for months, but her legal efforts have fallen flat so far.

She has since suggested he should work alongside financial experts of her choosing, asking the judge overseeing the case to hand officials at financial management organisation the Bessemer Trust Company the power of attorney to control her affairs.

The conservatorship has been in place since 2008, following Britney's much-publicised breakdown. Fans launched the FreeBritney movement last year, fearing the singer was being forced to do things against her will and aides were pretending to be her online to assure devotees that all was well.