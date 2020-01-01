Kanye West spends almost $6 million on controversial presidential campaign

Kanye West has reportedly spent up large on his unconventional presidential campaign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old musician has shelled out almost $6 million (£4.5 million) in his bid for the leadership, the majority of which has come from a personal loan he made to his campaign.

Editors at the publication obtained a finance report that was filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, that details the Gold Digger star has spent $5.86 million (£4.41 million) so far, with most of that money going toward consultants and fees.

He has apparently given more than $6.7 million (£5.05 million) during July and August alone.

Other sources of income reveal that Kanye has also received some small donations from other people supporting his run for the Oval Office.

The hip-hop star's presence in the race has proved controversial, with Democratic Party officials accusing him of running as a "spoiler candidate" to draw votes away from their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging the incumbent, Donald Trump.

Reports have linked operatives from Trump's Republican Party to West's attempts to get on the ballot in swing states, with the rapper denying he is "in cahoots" with Trump's team - boasting he has more money than the president.

Trump campaign aides have also denied involvement in West's political venture - which has been hit by problems since he launched his campaign in July. After a bizarre launch event, his wife Kim Kardashian spoke out to ask for understanding due to her husband suffering from bipolar disorder.