Christina Aguilera feels 'blessed and humbled' listening back to debut single

Christina Aguilera has shared her thoughts on her early career after relistening to the original version of her debut single Reflection from the 1998 movie Mulan.

The star recently re-recorded her classic song for Disney's new live-action version of the film, and she told fans on Twitter on Friday she finds it difficult to pick a favourite version.

"I am partial to the new version of Reflection for sure," she admitted. "Although I look back and smile at the version I did as a teen...I can hear the youth of a girl who doesn't fully know herself or the power of her instrument yet," she mused.

Explaining: "I've gotten to know myself better over the past 20 years and I am more aware of what I am capable of - having developed a deeper and more self-assured tone," Christina said she now "owned" her voice as a "mature and experienced" woman.

She contemplated her youth, remarking: "Back then, I was so nervous & young. I wanted so badly to please & be heard, unsure of any future in the business."

The singer said she feels proud of what she's accomplished, adding: "Now 20+ years of hard work later, I felt blessed & humbled to see my Grammys in view while recording in my own home studio. At my own pace & on my own terms."