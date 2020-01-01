NEWS Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set for second week as UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP set for second week as UK Number 1 as a flurry of big climbs on the cards for Paul Woolford & Diplo, Jason Derulo, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and several more rising hits.



Nathan Dawe ft. KSI’s Lighter could be on for a new peak position this Friday, currently up one place to Number 2 after 48 hours of the new chart week, as is Mood by 24kgoldn ft. Iann Dior’s, ascending one place to Number 3 midweek.



Former chart topper Joel Corry ft. MNEK’s Head & Heart currently tumbling 3 places (5) following its recent six-week stint on the singles throne.



Three big songs are on track to hit the UK Top 10 for the first time this week - Paul Woolford and Diplo’s collaboration featuring Kareen Lomax, Looking For Me (up five places to 7), Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing (up 7 to Number 8) and Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky (up 7 to Number 10).



Just outside the Top 10, there’s big climbs also on the cards for Little Mix’s Holiday (up 5 to Number 13), Clean Bandit, Mabel and 24kgoldn’s Tick Tock (up 6 to Number 14), and 17 year-old Canadian dancer and singer-songwriter Tate McRae continues her ascent up the Official Singles Chart with You Broke Me First, advancing another 7 places midweek to Number 15.



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.