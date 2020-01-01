NEWS Kelly Clarkson still in 'love' with making music Newsdesk Share with :





The 38-year-old singer has taken to Twitter to reflect on her career in the music business, admitting that winning the first season of 'American Idol' has proven to be a life-changing moment.



Writing on the micro-blogging platform, Kelly - who rose to fame in 2002 - continued: "I'm still hustlin 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose! Find your purpose! Seek out what keeps that fire in you burning [fire emoji] [love heart emoji] (sic)"



Kelly has also ventured into film, TV, and writing children's books, while it was recently announced that her talk show will soon return for a second season.



The singer is poised to return to her studio at Universal Studios Hollywood, after hosting the final episodes of her first season from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The season will be taped with a virtual audience, meaning fans can be a part of the show without leaving the comfort of their homes, in order to maintain social distancing in the wake of the global health crisis.



In addition, the second season will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews "with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community".



Season two of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will begin on September 21, but to countdown to the new series, five other episodes will air in the week before the premiere, beginning on September 14.