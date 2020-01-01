NEWS James Arthur insists there is 'no beef' between him and Lewis Capaldi Newsdesk Share with :





The 32-year-old singer ignited speculation he was feuding with the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker after he blocked him on Twitter, but James has assured fans they are just joking with each other.



Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, he explained: "There's never been any beef. Me and Lewis have banter back and forth.



"There's no beef with me and Lewis, I've said a couple of things in jest like, 'I've taught him everything he knows' in an interview and people think it's me like having a dig, but it's just a bit of fun."



And when radio DJ Fleur East asked if he would consider collaborating with the 23-year-old singer, James quipped: "I wouldn't want to show him up! Who knows, who knows!"



It comes after Lewis penned James' latest single with Sigala 'Lasting Love' and revealed he handpicked James for the lead vocals.



The track was Sigala's first post-lockdown single, and while many people have struggled being stuck inside during the pandemic, he's enjoyed the time at home.



Sigala said: "The song came about last September when I was sent a demo from Lewis's team.



"We had to find somebody to sing it and it was cool, because he wanted to be involved in that process and help look for people to make the song the best it could be.



"We agreed that James was number one on that list."



And now the DJ is hoping any bad blood between the pair is in the past, and he would love all three of them to collaborate.



He added: "It would be great to get us all together. Maybe him and James can do a duet of the song."