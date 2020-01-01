NEWS Beyonce donates $1 million to Black-owned businesses to celebrate birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.



The Halo singer announced the donation via her BeyGOOD fund, which she established in partnership with U.S. civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, on her official website just before her big day.



"Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses," her statement reads. "Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP."



A spokesman for her charity partners at the NAACP adds: "NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country.



"The grants in the amount of $10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time."



Grants of have been given 20 businesses so far, and there will be a second round of applications later this month, according to BBC News.



In a video message at the Together At Home concert earlier this year, Beyonce discussed the effect the Covid-19 virus was having on Black Americans because they were "disproportionately belong to essential parts of the workforce, that do not have the luxury of working from home."



"Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you," the singer shared.