NEWS Lewis Capaldi handpicked James Arthur to sing on Sigala's track 'Lasting Lover' Newsdesk Share with :





The 23-year-old singer was blocked on Twitter by the 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker - who also penned a diss track fans believed to be about the Scottish star - but he still wanted James to take the lead on the song.



Sigala told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The song came about last September when I was sent a demo from Lewis's team.



"We had to find somebody to sing it and it was cool, because he wanted to be involved in that process and help look for people to make the song the best it could be.



"We agreed that James was number one on that list."



And now the DJ is hoping any bad blood between the pair is in the past, and he would love all three of them to collaborate.



He added: "It would be great to get us all together. Maybe him and James can do a duet of the song."



The track was released on Friday (04.09.20) as Sigala's first post-lockdown single, and while many people have struggled being stuck inside during the pandemic, he's enjoyed the time at home.



As well as getting a dog called Rodney, the producer got to spend time with his girlfriend after "touring constantly" for more than half a decade, and he's also set to release a new album.



He explained: "I've been touring constantly for the past six years and haven't had a proper break, so I was welcoming the lockdown.



"It's been an opportunity to finish loads of stuff. I think a lot of people are going to be releasing lockdown albums so I will be among them, I'm sure at the end of the year or early next year."