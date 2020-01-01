Dave Grohl loses drum-off to 10 year old

Dave Grohl has conceded defeat to a 10-year-old following an online drum-off.

Nandi Bushell, a young musician who has become a viral sensation thanks to her skills, challenged the former Nirvana drummer in a video to prove he's still got it. In the footage, she drums along to Grohl's current group Foo Fighters' Everlong on YouTube - and then asks the 51-year-old rocker to do the same.

"Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off," she said, explaining in the video's caption that her dream is to: "one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters!"

She enthused: "Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!"

Grohl responded with a video of himself drumming, which he posted to the Foo Fighters’ Twitter page.

"Hey Nandi Bushell!. Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time... thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!" he tweeted.

Complimenting Bushell's talent, Grohl exalted: "I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer."

He then told the prodigy: "I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly."

Grohl later conceded that Nandi's rendition of Everlong was better than his, but then set her a new challenge - to tackle the drumming in his former supergroup Them Crooked Vultures' song Dead End Friends.

"Now the ball is in your court," he said as he drummed along to the track.