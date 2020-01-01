Justin Bieber stands in for Drake in Popstar video

Justin Bieber does his best Drake impersonation in the new video for Popstar, the rapper's collaboration with DJ Khaled.

The pair dropped the visual, which begins with Khaled repeatedly reaching out to his collaborator to find out when they're going to film the video, on Thursday.

Drake, fed up with DJ Khaled constantly bothering him, ends up calling Bieber to star in it - and the 26-year-old singer stands in for his fellow Canadian, lip syncing along with Drake's rap while walking around a swanky mansion filled with people.

Justin pulls off a number of looks, performs by a poolside amid a party, surrounded by bikini-clad pals, and poses alongside an array of expensive cars.

The star's manager Scooter Braun also makes a quick appearance in the video, where he shows off his dance moves.

However, it's all too good to be true, and in the end, Justin wakes up next to wife Hailey Bieber in bed, and the whole thing turns out to be just a dream.

Posting a clip on Instagram, Khaled told his followers, "THEY don’t want us to shoot a #POPSTAR video So we got the BIGGEST #POPSTAR for the #POPSTAR video MY BROTHER @justinbieber !!!!!!!!!!"

Drake shared footage of the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Thanks JB...I owe u you one," and in the comments, Khaled replied, "Thank u DRAKE AND JB I OWE U YALL A FEW!!!!!!!!!!"

Drake and DJ Khaled originally released Popstar back in July.