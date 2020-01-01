NEWS Six Nine Inch Nails members will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Trent Reznor Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Closer' singer had been confirmed for the induction ceremony later this year, and it seems another six musicians will also be honoured for their contributions to the iconic group.



As reported by SPIN, Trent will be joined by Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, Ilan Rubin and Alessandro Cortini.



The Hall of Fame doesn't always induct band members who have left or didn't work during a group's most influential period.



It's not clear what criteria was used to select the NIN members who will be part of the ceremony on November 7.



Richard Patrick - who started his career with the 'Hurt' band - won't be inducted, while keyboardist Charlie Clouser also misses out despite being part of 10 Nine Inch Nails albums from 1994 to 2002.



Cleveland.com adds that Atticus Ross is currently the only other person besides Trent listed as an official member of the band as both a studio and touring musician.



Although he's only been with the group for four years, he has worked on film projects with Trent.



The frontman previously reflected on the induction, and said: "I'm pretty freaked out. I'm quite in shock. When I look back at how Nine Inch Nails are received, it always seems like we fall between the cracks.



"I don't know if it's a defence mechanism, but I just assumed we'd stay in that category, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see us acknowledged. It feels pretty good."



Meanwhile, Whitney Houston - who tragically passed away at the age of 48 in 2012 - is one of five more artists round off the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2020.



She will also be recognised alongside Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers and deceased rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.