Daryl Sabara experienced love at first sight with wife Meghan Trainor

Actor Daryl Sabara was smitten with singer Meghan Trainor the second they met on a date a friend had set up.

The married couple enjoyed a conversation about the early days of their romance during a segment for Meghan's Apple Music Hits' Dirty Radio show, with Daryl revealing the star captured his heart immediately.

"It was love at first sight for me," he told her. "It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like, 'There she is'."

The Spy Kids star also revealed he didn't ever expect to tie the knot until he met the All About That Bass singer.

"I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes," he noted.

Meghan recalled her new boyfriend planning his life with her during a hotel stay.

"I remember that," she said. "In a hotel room you were like, 'Oh, I see a future with you', and I was like, 'Oh, you're trying to marry me'."

The couple exchanged vows in December 2018 after first meeting at a house party and later being reunited by mutual pal Chloe Grace Moretz in 2016.