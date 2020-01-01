Kanye West removed from presidential ballot in Virginia

Kanye West has been removed from the presidential ballot in Virginia after a judge ruled his nominating signatures were obtained by "improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means".

The Stronger rapper's chaotic presidential campaign, which has only got him on the ballot in eight states, hit another stumbling block on Thursday when judges in Old Dominion ruled in favour of a lawsuit filed by Democrats in the state.

Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Jeter-Taylor ruled that 11 of the elector oaths submitted by West in the state "were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct," according to CNN.

The hip-hop star's presence in the race has proved controversial, with Democratic Party officials accusing him of running as a "spoiler candidate" to draw votes away from their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging the incumbent, Donald Trump.

Reports have linked operatives from Trump's Republican Party to West's attempts to get on the ballot in swing states, with the rapper denying he is "in cahoots" with Trump's team - boasting he has more money than the president.

Trump campaign aides have also denied involvement in West's political venture - which has been hit by problems since he launched his campaign in July. After a bizarre launch event, his wife Kim Kardashian spoke out to ask for understanding due to her husband suffering from bipolar disorder.