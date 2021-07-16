Usher signs up for Las Vegas residency

Usher has signed a deal for his first-ever Las Vegas residency show.

The I Cry star, who is reportedly expecting his third child and first with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, will hit the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 16 July for an initial planned run of 12 dates. He'll play eight shows up until 31 July then return later in the year for shows on 28, 29, 31 December and 1 January.

"I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," Usher said in a statement. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!"

The show promises to be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher's 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

In addition, the Burn hitmaker and bosses at Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 (£0.80) of every ticket purchased to his non-profit orgainisation, Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL).

Founded in 1999, UNL aims to provide underprivileged youngsters with the training to become leaders.

Tickets go on sale on 10 September, however, fans can access the pre-sale by texting the number Usher shared on Instagram.

"I'll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @caesarspalace Colosseum!" he wrote besides a promo video. "Tickets go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday if you text me at (404) 737-1821. I'll hit you back with the presale code this weekend."