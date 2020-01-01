NEWS Dr. Dre's estranged wife seeking $2 million a month in spousal support Newsdesk Share with :





Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has reportedly asked for almost $2 million (£1.5 million) a month in temporary spousal support as their divorce battle continues.



According to TMZ.com, Young has filed legal documents requesting $1,936,399 (£1,448,368) per month in spousal support, in addition to a further $5 million (£3.7 million) to cover her legal fees.



The 50-year-old filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June after 24 years of marriage.



Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row about the validity of their prenup agreement, with Young alleging that while she signed the document, Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture.



Young alleges she has been struggling to pay her bills since the split because Dre controls their assets. The papers, which were filed on Thursday, also claim Dre asked Young to leave their Brentwood mansion in April “in the middle of the night”, and that he later threatened to sell their Malibu beach home despite telling her to move in there instead, reports New York Post's Page Six.



Young maintains she played an “important role” in her estranged husband’s career and deserves to continue to enjoy the lifestyle she had during the marriage.



The legal documents reportedly reveal the pair - who have two adult children together - own several properties in LA, a private jet, a fleet of luxury cars and staff including 12 security guards, a private chef and seven housekeepers.