NEWS Teyana Taylor highlights police brutality in chilling new music video Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Teyana Taylor is calling attention to racial injustice in a haunting new music video highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement.



In the promo for Still, which talented Taylor also directed, she portrays the real-life victims of brutality, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Trayvon Martin.



The video is comprised of actual footage of the protests that have swept the U.S. and features shots of her channelling civil rights icon Malcolm X and Black Panther leader Huey Newton. A list of all those who have lost their lives at the hands of the police is also displayed on the screen.



Breonna, an emergency medical worker in Kentucky, was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in March after officers entered with a no-knock warrant during a botched drugs raid. The three cops allegedly involved are yet be charged over her death.



The unarmed George was killed in May by police in Minnesota and cellphone camera footage of his death rocked America and sparked Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country.



Meanwhile, unarmed 17-year-old high school student Trayvon was killed by neighbourhood watch member George Zimmerman in 2012.



Still appears on Teyana's latest release, The Album.