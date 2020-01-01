Rapper Silento charged with felony assault following reports of hatchet attack

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) rapper Silento was charged with felony assault on Thursday, after allegedly attacking two people with a hatchet.

The 22-year-old, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

It has been claimed that on 29 August the musician walked into a stranger's unlocked house in Los Angeles' Valley Village thinking it was his girlfriend's house, and then apparently threatened two people with a hatchet.

Prosecutors alleged that one of the people was then able to get the hatchet away from Silento, before the rapper's friends arrived at the scene and told him it was the wrong house.

It's believed he was looking for his girlfriend at the time of the alleged hatchet attack.

He and his crew left before police arrived, but officers later found him and arrested him - holding him in custody on bail of $105,000. He will be arraigned on the charges on Friday and, if found guilty, could face up to six years behind bars.

In addition, Silento was also arrested for a separate alleged domestic violence incident the day before, on 28 August, and was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a domestic violence incident.

He was released after posting bail.