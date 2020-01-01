NEWS Boosie Badazz launches 'Free Bill Cosby' campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper Boosie Badazz has encouraged fans to join him as he launches a campaign to get Bill Cosby out of prison.



The disgraced comedian has served two years of a three to 10-year sentence after he was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004, but he retains supporters who believe he should be a free man.



Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., has taken to social media to make his feelings known, writing: 'Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition'.



The tweet appears to come from nowhere, but Boosie also recently backed Kim Kardashian's bid to get convicted killer Corey Miller, who performs under the name C-Murder, out of jail."



If you free CMurder I Got You For Life," the rapper wrote to Kim on Twitter.



The reality TV star-turned-trainee lawyer hopes to use her legal connections to secure Miller's freedom. He was handed a life sentence in 2003 after he was found guilty of the 2002 killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in a New Orleans, Louisiana nightclub. The conviction was overturned in 2006, but Miller was convicted again and given the same sentence following a second trial in 2009.



Miller has always maintained his innocence and has continued to fight for justice, but his latest request for a retrial was shot down last year, despite two men, who appeared as witnesses for the prosecution in the original case, confessing to lying under oath after reportedly being cornered by police detectives.



Kim has joined forces with Miller's ex, R&B singer Monica, as part of her ongoing fight for criminal justice reform.