Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting

Jennifer Lopez has discovered a new level of appreciation for her fans after watching her daughter cry over meeting her pop idol, Billie Eilish.



The superstar took her 12-year-old girl Emme to one of Eilish's concerts in early March, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry, and shared a photo of the trio embracing backstage after the gig.



The snap showed Emme standing in the middle of her mum and the Bad Guy hitmaker as they all hugged, and was captioned, "When Emme met Billie".



J.Lo has now opened up about how much that night meant to her daughter in a chat with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and his The Corp podcast co-host Dan Katz, admitting the moment was "mind-blowing" for several reasons.



"My daughter is in love with her (Eilish)," she said, divulging: "We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my god, we're bonding right now. It's amazing.'"



And it was only after seeing Emme break down over the face-to-face encounter with Eilish that J.Lo realised just how much impact artists can have on fans, even though she's experienced similar meetings with her own devotees.



Lopez, who shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said, "I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish... She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes (gasps with hand over her mouth). And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' and she's literally... the tears (were falling) because she's idolised this girl."



"It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter," she continued. "All of it, it was like a full-circle moment. We love Billie."