Miley Cyrus faced sexism from VMAs director for 'wanting to be treated like a guy'

Miley Cyrus has slammed the directors behind her performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards due to an argument over her lighting.



The singer performed her latest break-up song Midnight Sky during Sunday's socially-distanced show seemingly without incident.



But speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Malibu hitmaker opened up about an "embarrassing" mishap that occurred between herself and the directors ahead of the taping.



She explained: "Beauty light is always used on women and I said, 'Turn the f**king lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off'."



She explicated that she wanted red lighting, the same as her male counterparts use on stage.



Telling Rogan the show's orchestrators challenged her, Miley recounted: "My bracelets kept getting caught and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing this'."



She retorted: "I said a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell your show with sex, the way I am going to. I am aware of that."



Rogan inquired, "You were having these conversations with the directors?" and remarked: "That's a ridiculous conversation."



Miley replied: "It is also embarrassing."



The Mother's Daughter hitmaker even said that she was asked, "How long is glam gonna take?" suggesting she faced opposition from the team because of her gender.



"I don't lose my kindness but I am firm about what I want," she stated, adding that she might be labelled a "diva" or "b**ch" but if The Weeknd or Kanye West showed similar behaviour, they would be called "creative god".