NEWS Miley Cyrus teases fans with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey supergroup idea Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has teased fans with the idea of forming a supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey.



The 'Midnight Sky' singer had a unique idea for a potential crossover with the two pop superstars, and she thinks it would be a tongue-in-cheek way to pay tribute to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.



Kicking off BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month on DJ Clara Amfos show on Tuesday (01.09.20), Miley - who played Eilish's hit 'My Future' on the programme - said: "Lana Del Ray was the first cover I ever did in the Live Lounge and now I’m doing Billie Eilish.



"Somebody said me, Billie and Lana should start a band called Billie Rey Cyrus. That’s a good idea.”



The prospect of Miley in a supergroup seems to be a popular one, as Dua Lipa recently teased the possibility of joining forces with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and Stevie Nicks.



The 25-year-old star worked with the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac icon on the track 'That Kind of Woman' on her new remix album 'Club Future Nostalgia' and was recently in the studio with Miley, 27, and during the session she got a sneak preview of 'Midnight Sky'.



Dua is inspired by both artists and thinks they could create something amazing if they worked together as a trio.

She said: "I was in the studio with Miley literally like a week before she dropped it and she was like, 'Do you want to hear the new track?'



"And I'm like, 'Yeah I want to hear the new track!' She's like, 'Do you want to see the new video?' I'm like, 'Yeah I want to see the new video!'



"She was so excited about it and I'm so proud of her, it's absolutely killer and it's amazing, and she deserves all of the amazing recognition that it's getting."



When discussing some of the similarities between Miley's track and Fleetwood Mac's back catalogue, Dua floated her idea, saying: "I mean I think Miley and I would love to form a supergroup with Stevie Nicks, we would sign up immediately, we're ready, hit us up."