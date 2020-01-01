Nelly and Carole Baskin lead Dancing with the Stars line-up

Rapper Nelly and Tiger King star Carole Baskin are among the famous figures who will feature on the 2020 season of Dancing with the Stars.

The Country Grammar hitmaker and the animal sanctuary owner, who shot to fame after appearing in Netflix's hit documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness - which followed her rivalry with zookeeper Joe Exotic - are the most eye-catching names among the cast.

Others announced as appearing by bosses at U.S. network ABC on Wednesday include Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Netflix's Cheer coach Monica Aldama.

Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, American football hero champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, basketball player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, The Real host Jeannie Mai, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, and celebrity real estate agent Chrishell Stause complete the line-up.

The show has had a revamp this year, with Tyra Banks taking over from longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Professional dancers who have signed up to partner with the stars include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The new season will premiere on 14 September on ABC.