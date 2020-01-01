Robin Thicke to be a dad again - report

Robin Thicke is reportedly set to be a dad again

The Blurred Lines singer's fiancee, model April Love Geary, is pregnant with the couple's third child, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday.

The Masked Singer judge already shares daughters, Mia, two, and Lola, 18 months, with his partner, along with son Julian, 10, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

April, 25, joked back in May that she wanted to expand her family with the Grammy winner, writing alongside a black-and-white photo of the singer on social media: "GET ME PREGNANT AGAIN."

She added: "Jk (just kidding) don't but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???"

The pop star and his fiancee have been together since shortly after Robin's split from Paula in February, 2014. The couple finalised its divorce in March, 2015 and Robin proposed to April over Christmas in 2018.

The pregnancy report comes hours after April wrote a sweet post on Instagram to Robin to mark their six-year anniversary.

"6 YEARS. Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us," she wrote in the caption alongside a video compilation of the relationship highlights. "I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always @robinthicke."