Dave and Little Simz score big wins at 2020 Ivor Novello Awards

Grime star Dave and rapper Little Simz were the big winners at the 2020 Ivor Novello Awards.

Officials at the Ivors Academy announced the winners on Wednesday, with the results being exclusively revealed by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 Radio.

Grey Area, written by Little Simz and Inflo, won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, marking the star's first Ivor Novello Award and the second for composer Inflo - who previously won in 2017 for co-writing Michael Kiwanuka's Black Man in a White World.

The award for Best Contemporary Song went to Dave and his frequent collaborator Fraser T. Smith for Black, their second in as many years, with judges describing the work as "important, eloquent and a song that not only empowers, but is borderless in its musicality".

Jamie Cullum won his first Ivor for Age of Anxiety in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, while Giant, performed and co-written by Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man, won the PRS for Music Most Performed Work of 2019 prize.

The Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year went to Steve Mac - who co-wrote some of 2019's standout hits including Mabel's Don't Call Me Up, South of the Border by Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, and Westlife's Hello My Love.

Joan Armatrading was presented with an Academy Fellowship by 2015 recipient, Eurythmics star Annie Lennox.

Praising the Drop the Pilot hitmaker, Annie said: "Joan Armatrading was born to create beautiful music, as she has done so consistently over the decades of her life, as an outstanding singer songwriter, recording artist and performer."

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Album - Grey Area (Written by Inflo and Little Simz, performed by Little Simz)

Best Contemporary Song - Black (Written by Dave and Fraser T. Smith, performed by Dave)

Best Original Film Score - Midsommar (Composed by Bobby Krlic)

Best Original Video Game Score - Draugen (Composed by Simon Poole)

Best Song Musically and Lyrically - Age of Anxiety (Written and performed by Jamie Cullum)

Best Television Soundtrack - Euphoria (Composed by Labrinth)

PRS for Music Most Performed Work - Giant (Written by Calvin Harris, Jamie Hartman, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Troy Miller, performed by Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man)

Rising Star Award with Apple Music - Mysie

Songwriter of the Year - Steve Mac

Academy Fellowship - Joan Armatrading MBE