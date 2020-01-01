Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy

Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from Beyonce following the birth of her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy.

The pop superstar gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom on 27 August, and just one day later, she dropped her fifth album Smile, featuring the hits Never Really Over and Daisies, a touching tribute to her newborn.

Fellow mum Beyonce, who shares three children with husband JAY-Z, sent the Firework hitmaker a floral arrangement to help celebrate her new arrival, and Katy took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off the gift she received from the Lemonade singer.

“Congratulations on the new addition to your family! -Beyonce," the sweet note read, prompting Katy added to her post: “ily (I love you) Beyonce.”

Daisy is the first child for Katy and second for The Lord of the Rings star Orlando, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Just days after giving birth, the new mum showed off her postpartum body while wearing just her bra and underwear in a snap on the evening of the MTV Video Music Awards.

"Hair n makeup by @exhaustion (sic)," Katy quipped in the caption for the snap, which also featured the MTV VMAs icon in the top left corner, and the artwork of her album Smile in the bottom right, alongside the name of her new song, Not the End of the World.