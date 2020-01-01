Miley Cyrus honours late grandmother with Eagles cover

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late grandmother during a virtual performance by playing her favourite Eagles tune.

The pop star was left heartbroken after the death of Loretta 'Mammie' Finley last month, and Miley said she has been listening to Don Henley and his bandmates on repeat ever since.

"That was my Mammie's favourite record, she loved the Eagles," the 27-year-old explained, before she performed the band's 1975 song Take It To The Limit during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo's show on Tuesday.

"That is a song that my mom and her mom sang in the car every day on the way to school. The Eagles have been a big inspiration for me and it's about giving that respect to the people that have passed down music that made us who we are," the Wrecking Ball hitmaker added.

Miley also performed Midnight Sky from her upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, last year's hit single Slide Away, and a cover version of Billie Eilish's track My Future on the show.

"I'm covering My Future by Billie Eilish because I love when a current artist is inspired by the past and that song has a bit of jazz standard inspiration in there, which I love," Miley added. "My story that I've told throughout my career is always... it's always giving that gratitude and paying homage to the music that made us the artists who we are now."