Sinead O'Connor training as healthcare assistant

Sinead O’Connor has confirmed reports she's in training as a healthcare professional to aid nurses on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in her native Ireland.

The singer, who is now an Islam convert who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, took to Twitter on Tuesday and told fans she is taking a Further Education and Training Awards Council level five healthcare support course.

"Still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I'm between albums and tours," she wrote.

She recently lashed out at a group of Irish anti-lockdown protesters for using her music during a rally. Hundreds of anti-mask activists gathered in Dublin on 22 August to stage a protest at Custom House Quay, belting out a version of O'Connor's The Foggy Dew.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer saw video footage of the protest and took to social media to ask activists campaigning against coronavirus lockdown guidelines, dubbed COVID-iots, to stop singing her songs at rallies.

"Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring Covid protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not," she fumed.