Kanye West spent $50 million on his Sunday Service in 2019

Kanye West dropped $50 million (£37.3 million) on his star-studded Sunday Service gospel events in 2019.



The rapper, who has been named the world's highest earning male celebrity, reveals he spent a significant sum on choir uniforms, group flights, and additional operating costs to stage the weekly gigs around the U.S.



"I spent every dime that I have for marketing from (clothing and shoe line) Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had," he said during an appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast, Cannon's Class, on Tuesday. "I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service...



"It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves, so instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading gospel. I invested in saying Jesus' name on high."



The Stronger hitmaker took the spiritual event on the road last year, travelling to Coachella, Skid Row in Los Angeles, Houston, his ranch in Wyoming, Chicago, Ohio and Jamaica.



In a new list released by editors at Forbes magazine, the rapper ranked as the top earning male in entertainment, earning $170 million (£134 million) over the past year. Kanye made most of his money from his high-profile Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.