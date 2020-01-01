NEWS DJ Erick Morillo dead at 49 Newsdesk Share with :





House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead at the age of 49.



The Colombian-American producer's body was discovered in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, less than a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery.



Local police officials have confirmed to TMZ that there were no apparent signs of foul play, although his official cause of death will be determined by the coroner.



Morillo turned himself in to authorities in early August after a female DJ claimed she had woken up naked on his bed, with the musician "standing on the side of the bed also nude" after she and another woman had hung out with the star at his home following gigs at a private party in December last year.



He denied the sexual battery charges, although a rape kit tested positive for his DNA. Morillo had been due to appear in court to face the accusations on Friday.



The DJ was a big name in the dance music scene for over three decades, scoring chart hits like his club smash I Like to Move It in the 1990s under the stage name Reel 2 Real.



He had also previously collaborated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Boy George, Skunk Anansie's Skin, and The X Factor U.K. winner Alexandra Burke.