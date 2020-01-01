NEWS BTS set sights on Grammy Award Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Dynamite’ hitmakers are currently riding high on the success of their latest single, after it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, and reached number three on the Official Singles Chart in the UK, making it their highest charting single to date in both countries.



And now, the group - made up of RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have said they already have their sights set on their next goals, which involve being nominated for, and winning, a prestigious Grammy.



When asked during a special Global Media Day held to celebrate ‘Dynamite’s success what “direction” the band are heading in next, RM said: “The Grammy Awards is something all performers dream of. Of course, we would like to perform there too. We would, of course, like to be nominated, and it would be great to receive the award. That’s the direction we should be headed for.”



BTS performed at the 2020 Grammys earlier this year alongside Lil Nas X, but only appeared to take part in a star-studded rendition of his hit ‘Old Town Road’, so would love to perform their own music at the ceremony.



RM - who is the band’s leader - also said the group are keen to get back on stage and perform for their fans as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allows them to, and hinted at the possibility of hosting their own “festival”.



The 25-year-old rapper added: “We of course need to put on more performances, but I don’t know when that will be. We’d like to put on a festival, a really big performance to bring together everyone - but that itself feels very unrealistic at the moment. But that itself is our very big dream, putting on a show outdoors is our dream.”



The ‘IDOL’ musicians are currently working on their new album - which is set to be released later this year - and RM says the band will definitely host a concert for fans to promote the record, even if it happens online.



He said: “There is another album we’ve been preparing very hard for. I’m not sure if it’ll be online or offline - probably online - but we will put on another concert. BTS will do our very best with the things we can do. We will never forget what we are doing at the moment, so we will be as BTS as we possibly can be.”