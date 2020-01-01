NEWS Snoop Dogg unveils gin line Newsdesk Share with :





Snoop Dogg has launched a gin line 26 years after the debut of his signature track Gin & Juice.



The rapper and entrepreneur unveiled INDOGGO Gin after working to create a beverage which evokes a 'laid- back California style', embodying the spirit of the party anthem.



The 48-year-old has teamed up with Keenan Towns, co-founder of Trusted Spirits, for the venture.

"I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!" the rap-star said in a statement.



"When I wrote Gin & Juice back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences; it just naturally became a global anthem," he recounted.



Snoop went on to explain: "When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G."



Snoop worked with experts for two years to ensure the drink offered a unique taste.



"INDOGGO stands out from any other gin in the world because Snoop, the 'Gin Connoisseur' took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile," hyped Towns.



INDOGGO gin will debut in California this autumn and throughout the U.S. into 2021.



The launch comes after the mogul joined forces with bosses at the Australian wine brand 19 Crimes earlier this summer to release the Snoop Cali Red.