Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B has revealed she was desperate for Lizzo to appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion's infamous WAP video.

The hit video stars an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto, and Kylie Jenner cavorting in a mansion adorned with butt sculptures, breast fountains, snakes, tigers, and leopards.

Cardi told New York City's WQHT Hot 97 radio station she had planned for Lizzo to feature in the eye-popping footage but the Truth Hurts hitmaker was unable to attend the shoot.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town," Cardi recalled.

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she gushed.

Cardi explained that she wanted the video to have diverse talent: “It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

Despite topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the song, which features lyrics such as: "Make it cream, make me scream / Out in public, make a scene / I don't cook, I don't clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring," has attracted criticism from many for the sexually explicit subject matter, with WAP standing for 'wet a** p**sy'.